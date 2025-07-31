Salalah – As khareef clouds sweep across Dhofar, the governorate’s beaches become a focal point for visitors drawn by the mix of cool weather, lush greenery and pristine coastline. From sandy stretches and coral coves to historical harbours and wildlife reserves, Dhofar’s beaches are a key part of its seasonal tourism boom.

Overlooking the Arabian Sea, Al Dahariz Beach is a popular family destination. Its soft white sands and tall coconut trees offer a tranquil setting for visitors. The beach, which spans over 3,500sqm, has restaurants, cafes, barbecue areas and well-planned public facilities. Nearby, Khor al Dahariz Nature Reserve offers a different experience, with dense plant life, aquatic species and migratory birds such as flamingos and ibises.

The waterfront area at Al Dahariz has been developed with visitor-friendly infrastructure, including walkways, seating zones and lighting that blends with the natural surroundings.

Remote and relatively untouched beaches such as Al Fazayah, Shuaib, Al Hawtah and Rakhyut’s main beach are also attracting tourists. Their clear waters, white sands and foggy cliffs create postcard views that define Dhofar’s coastal identity during khareef.

As the khareef season unfolds, Dhofar’s beaches continue to offer a balance of nature, heritage and recreation – making these a must-visit for those seeking coastal tranquility and discovery.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).