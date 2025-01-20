Nizwa – Dakhliyah governorate has signed agreements worth more than RO4mn to advance public services and support tourism and economic development, aligning with efforts to promote sustainable development and improve the quality of life in the region.

Sheikh Hilal bin Saeed al Hajri, Governor of Dakhliyah, signed several key agreements on Thursday. Among them was a project to improve traffic flow and expand vehicle parking at Nizwa Souq. The initiative aims to accommodate the growing number of visitors and enhance economic and tourism activities at the market.

In the wilayat of Al Hamra, Misfat al Abriyeen neighbourhood will undergo a major transformation. The project includes the construction of a glass bridge connecting the entrance to the valley area, the addition of a walkway with a pedestrian safety barrier, and the installation of heritage lighting.

Paths will be paved, signboards with maps will be added, and distortions in the area will be addressed. Parking facilities will also be developed, enhancing services in the neighbourhood and boosting its appeal as a tourist destination.

Another significant project involves the rehabilitation and development of Bahla Souq, one of the oldest markets in Oman. The plan includes upgrading facades, ceilings, and corridors while preserving the market’s heritage character. Additional facilities such as seating areas and toilets will also be installed to improve the experience for visitors.

An agreement was also signed for the construction of internal roads in the wilayat of Nizwa, aiming to improve connectivity and infrastructure in the area.

These projects reflect Dakhliyah’s commitment to sustainable development while preserving its cultural identity. By enhancing infrastructure and heritage sites, the governorate seeks to position itself as a leading economic and tourism hub.

