AMMAN — GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) announced a five-year agreement with Royal Jordanian (RJ) to support the Kingdom’s national carrier with a comprehensive suite of Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to support the airline’s digital transformation efforts.

The “strategic” partnership will equip RJ with GE Aerospace’s flight operations software solutions, including Safety Insight and Fuel Insight to enhance its operational data analysis capabilities and inform decision-making on fuel consumption, safety measures, and operational efficiency, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

This agreement is GE Aerospace’s first SaaS collaboration with RJ, highlighting the airline’s investment in digital solutions to optimise its operations.

Serving more than 45 destinations across the MENA region, Asia, Europe, and North America, RJ will leverage GE Aerospace’s digital technology to boost its operational capabilities.

With “Fuel Insight,” RJ will gain access to advanced analytics and reporting tools that analyse flight data to identify potential opportunities for optimising fuel consumption, reducing costs, and lowering carbon emissions, contributing to its efforts towards sustainable aviation practices.

“Safety Insight” will support the national carrier’s risk management processes by helping identify and mitigate potential safety risks, reinforcing its focus on ensuring the high safety standards across its fleet.

The airline will leverage flight data analytics for Flight Data Monitoring, Flight Operations Quality Assurance, and Predictive Maintenance to help enhance safety and operational performance, the statement said.

"We are pleased to partner with GE Aerospace to leverage their cutting-edge Software as Service solutions,” said RJ Vice Chairman and CEO Samer Majali.

“This agreement marks a significant step forward in our commitment to enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and customer satisfaction. By integrating GE Aerospace's advanced software into our operations, we are poised to achieve new levels of performance and reliability," Majali added.

“This agreement with Royal Jordanian demonstrates their confidence in our capabilities to empower airlines on their transformative digital journeys,” said Rami Aynati, regional general manager - EMEA for GE Aerospace SaaS.

“Our solutions are purpose-built to provide actionable, data-driven insights that are essential for success in today's competitive aviation landscape. The collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering our airline partners to set new benchmarks and prepare them for long-term success,” Aynati noted.

GE Aerospace and RJ have been partners for decades. Recently, they announced an agreement for 18 GEnx-1B engines and services to power RJ’s growing Boeing 787-9 fleet, according to the statement.

GE Aerospace has been working with commercial airlines in the Middle East for more than 40 years.

The company now has over 250 employees in the region, supporting nearly 30 airlines and a combined fleet of more than 1,400 engines.

With an extensive operational footprint across the region, including at customer sites, partner MRO facilities, the “On Wing Support” facilities in Dubai and Doha, and the Middle East Technology Centre, GE Aerospace continues to provide technology and expertise to help customers optimise their growth goals and improve performance, the statement said.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

