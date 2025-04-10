Cairo – The shareholders of Oriental Weavers greenlighted cash dividends of EGP 1.06 billion for 2024, according to a recent bourse filing.

The company’s ordinary general meeting (OGM) approved, on 7 April, the distribution of EGP 1.60 per share.

Meanwhile, the dividends will be disbursed over three installments during April, July, and October 2025.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2024, Oriental Weavers achieved consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 2.54 billion, higher than EGP 1.89 billion in 2023.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher