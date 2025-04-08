Muscat: Oman has reviewed prospects for cooperation with the Kingdom of Bhutan on the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) project, focusing on the project’s components and future plans.

The review took place during a meeting between H E Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Abdul Salam bin Mohammed al Murshidi, President of the Oman Investment Authority, alongside the project team and Liew Mun Leong, CEO of GMC.

The Gelephu Mindfulness City Special Administrative Region (SAR) is a visionary undertaking announced by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Bhutan’s National Day in 2023.

Spanning 2,500sqkm in Gelephu, South Bhutan, the GMC SAR is strategically located at the centre of a land bridge that connects more than two billion people in the dynamic economies of South Asia and Southeast Asia.

The development envisions a thriving economic centre that seamlessly integrates the core principals of Bhutan’s philosophy of Gross National Happiness – equitable economic growth, cultural preservation, environmental sustainability and good governance.

The GMC project is one of Bhutan’s most prominent development initiatives, aimed at creating an integrated smart city that combines innovation, sustainability, and a knowledge-driven economy. The project seeks to attract investments across several sectors, including advanced technology, education, healthcare, and hospitality.

Both sides expressed mutual interest in exploring opportunities for cooperation and partnership in this ambitious venture. The Omani delegation expressed appreciation for the project’s bold vision, noting its potential to serve as a new platform for strategic partnerships between investment institutions in both Oman and Bhutan.

Later in the evening, H E Sayyid Badr met Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and conveyed greetings of His Majesty the Sultan.

The meeting was also attended by H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al Hinai, ambassador-at-large, H E Issa bin Saleh al Shibani, Ambassador of Oman to India and non-resident ambassador to Bhutan, and several officials from both sides.

