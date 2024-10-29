Muscat – Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has announced that revenues from charter flights during the 2023/2024 tourist season in Dhofar exceeded RO23mn. Over 74,000 passengers travelled on charter flights last season, marking a 15% increase compared to the previous year.

Haitham bin Mohammed al Ghassani, Director-General of Tourism Promotion, noted that last season was the most successful in terms of tourist arrivals, with the majority coming from Poland, followed by the Czech Republic. “New markets, including Hungary and Armenia, were also tapped, with plans to attract tourists from Spain and Russia in the ongoing season.”

Speaking at the 2nd Arab Forum for Tourism Statistics earlier this month, H E Salim Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, announced that more than 450 charter flights are expected this winter season, providing a significant boost to Dhofar’s tourism industry.

Dhofar received its first charter flight of the season from Hungary on October 13, bringing 176 tourists, including 46 representatives from Hungarian tourism offices. This marked a strong start to the season.

Ghassani added that charter flights are playing an important role in promoting Oman’s rich heritage and tourist sites. “This sector is vital for economic growth, positively impacting other industries such as land and air transport, increasing hotel occupancy rates and creating job opportunities.”

The reported economic returns of over RO23mn include revenues from accommodation, transportation and tourist excursions, excluding additional airport-related revenues like landing fees.

Looking ahead, the ministry aims to invest in developing hotels, particularly those near beaches, enhance tourism services and promote airports such as Duqm and Suhar, all while focusing on attracting high-income tourists.

