The number of passengers entering the Sultanate of Oman through various airports in the country recorded a remarkable growth of 100 percent by the end of April 2022.

The number of passengers departing from Oman also increased by 69 percent during the same period. The number of passengers arriving, departing or on transit stood at 2,324,007 during the period.

According to data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the number of international flights arriving and departing from Muscat, Sohar and Salalah airports recorded a rise of 89 percent to reach 15,261, compared to 8,075 during the same period in 2021.

The number of domestic flights arriving and departing from Muscat, Sohar and Salalah airports also recorded a rise of 25 percent to reach 3,778, compared to 3,026 during the same period in 2021.

The international flights through Muscat International Airport registered a growth of 82.3 percent as the number of passengers (arriving, departing and transit) rose by 91.4 percent to stand at 1,723,632 passengers at the end of April 2022, compared to 900,707 during the same period in 2021.

Meanwhile, Salalah Airport registered a rise in the number of flights by 58.7 percent.

The number of incoming and outgoing international flights through the airport reached 962 by the end of April 2022, recording an increase of 150.5 percent.

The number of domestic flights through Salalah Airport increased by 22.9 percent to reach 1,209 flights, compared to 984 flights during the same period in 2021. The number of passengers on domestic flights (incoming and outgoing) through Salalah Airport increased by 45.7 percent by the end of April 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

The number of international flights (departing and arriving) from Sohar Airport reached 276 by the end of April 2022, while the number of passengers on international flights (incoming and outgoing) reached 25,065.

As for Duqm Airport, it recorded an increase of 9.7 percent in the number of domestic flights (departing and arriving) to reach 226 flights at the end of April 2022, compared to 206 flights at the end of April 2021.

The number of passengers increased by 32 percent from 15,943 passengers at the end of April 2021 to 21,051 passengers by the end of April 2022.

As for nationalities using Muscat International Airport, the Indian nationality topped the list of passengers on departing and arriving flights through the airport, with a total of 111,226 passengers at the end of April 2022, followed by the Bangladeshi nationality with a total of 42,145 passengers and the Pakistani nationality with a total of 29,228 passengers.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).