Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate, has signed a new agreement that allows members of its frequent flyer programme, Sindbad, to use their Miles to shop at Muscat Duty Free’s online store.

With over a thousand lifestyle products ranging from cutting-edge gadgets to confectionary, luxury fragrances and accessories, and easy pick-up on the way through Muscat International Airport, it’s the perfect excuse for members to treat themselves or even gift someone they love.

Mundher Al Shaikhani, Acting Vice President – Marketing, at Oman Air, said: “We're thrilled to have partnerships with some of the best and most popular lifestyle brands, providing our loyal members with opportunities to use their hard-earned Miles in whole new ways. As Sindbad continues to evolve, we are finding new and unique ways to make their travel more rewarding every time they fly.”

Renat Rozpravka, Chief Executive Officer of Muscat Duty Free, added: “We seek to further enhance the world-class offering in Oman, focusing on delivering high-quality products and an enjoyable shopping experience for passengers travelling through Muscat International Airport. We are thrilled to offer this new benefit to our valued members and look forward to seeing how they take advantage of it.”

The new agreement means members can pay with their Sindbad Miles when shopping at the Muscat Duty Free online store and pick up their order when departing from or arriving at Muscat International Airport. Alternatively, they can nominate another person to collect it on their behalf. Meanwhile, members can also earn Miles when shopping in-store, benefiting from a rate of 1 Sindbad Mile per RO1 spent at Departures, and 2 Sindbad Miles per 1 Omani Rial spent at Arrivals.

With an ever-growing range of partners, the national airline’s award-winning frequent flyer programme allows members to spend Miles both in the air and on the ground, including free flights, flight upgrades, raffles and promotions. Membership has three tiers, each offering a wide range of benefits, with the higher tiers bringing exclusive lounge access, extra baggage allowance, priority check-in and other exciting privileges.

