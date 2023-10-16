NEOM — NEOM, the visionary sustainable regional development in northwest Saudi Arabia, has revealed its latest jewel, Leyja, a captivating tourism destination that enhances the Kingdom’s commitment to ecotourism.



The Board of Directors announced this exciting addition, marking a significant stride in NEOM's mission to become a diverse and sustainable destination.



Situated within NEOM, Leyja boasts a rich tapestry of history and mythology.



Stretching from the enchanting Gulf of Aqaba coast to the west, Leyja winds inland to form a breathtaking natural valley nestled between towering 400m-high mountains, shaped over centuries by the forces of nature and water.



In alignment with NEOM’s strategy to designate the majority of its land as nature reserves, Leyja stands as a testament to ecological preservation.



A staggering 95% of Leyja will be preserved for nature, seamlessly blending innovative, ecological design and construction techniques to harmonize with the landscape.



The destination features three intelligently designed hotels by world-leading architects, each offering 120 elegant boutique rooms and suites.



The properties are carefully integrated with the surrounding nature, providing distinct experiences while operating sustainably.



The first property, designed for active adventure, ascends the wadi's walls like a staircase, minimizing disturbance to the natural terrain.



Its unique location offers a haven for rock climbing enthusiasts, seamlessly blending with the cliff top and valley sides.



The second property rises prominently from the rock, serving as a gateway to exploration. A captivating staircase leads from the canyon to the entrance, offering unrivaled views of the valley's beauty.



The third property, an immersive wellness retreat, promotes longevity.



Its high-tech, reflective façade mirrors the surrounding beauty and valley walls, allowing the wadi's natural passage through the property’s center for a unique and interactive experience.



Leyja will offer refined experiences, including fine dining by world-renowned chefs, wellness facilities, rooftop infinity-style pools, guided wadi walks, hiking trails, mountain biking, and climbing.



Visitors can indulge in contemporary amenities while immersing themselves in the dramatic mountain landscapes.



This latest development follows NEOM's flagship regions, including Sindalah, a luxury island; THE LINE, a cognitive linear city that represents the future of urban living; Trojena, a year-round mountain destination with the first outdoor ski experience in the GCC region; and Oxagon, a reimagined industrial city focusing on advanced and clean industries.

