Flight bookings to Middle Eastern countries for the second half of 2023 are 12% ahead of last year, with the UAE and Oman seeing bookings 29% and 31% ahead, as governments prioritise tourism investment.

Travel data firm ForwardKeys said there is a “sustained post-pandemic travel recovery” with air travel to the region in H1 2023 10% down on 2019, but up 48% on 2022.

Bookings for the second half of the year are already up 7% on 2022 for Jordan and 4% behind for Egypt. Qatar, however, is 30% behind last year, but Olivier Ponti, VP Insights of ForwardKeys, said the country, “may not reach the exceptional volumes of last year because 2022 was greatly helped by hosting the FIFA World Cup.”

“However, other countries such as Jordan, 7% ahead, and Egypt, just 4% behind, show forward bookings for the second half of the year close to 2022 levels.

“Considering the situation remains dynamic, an upward trend could materialise as the year progresses,” he said.

Ponti added: “We can be optimistic about travel continuing to recover because bookings are increasing and because many Middle Eastern governments see travel and tourism as a priority sector for investment.”

Oman and the UAE stand out as top performing destinations, he said.

“These countries have moved beyond their traditional appeal, which was based on luxury shopping and high-end hotels, to diversify their attractions to cater to a broader range of tourists.”

Modern airports and visitor-friendly structure are making Middle East destinations appealing in their own rights, Ponti said, as well as layovers or stopovers for long-haul travellers.

