Marhaba, dnata’s leading airport hospitality brand, has launched its renowned Meet & Greet services at Manchester Airport, marking its first entry into the UK market.

Marhaba’s Arrival introduces a service to assist arriving, departing or transiting travellers in navigating airport complexities and late-night flights. The service offers personalised support from kerb to gate, including fast-track access through immigration and security, baggage handling, and optional porter services.

The offering will cater to those flying via Manchester Airport, one of the UK’s busiest gateways serving 27 million passengers annually. The airport frequently experiences round-the-clock traffic – especially during peak summer holidays and major regional events such as football matches, conferences, and music festivals.

Surging global demand for premium travel

The UK launch reflects broader trends in airport hospitality as services once reserved for VIPs gain traction among families, corporate travellers, and tourists seeking premium travel to minimise stress at increasingly busy terminals.

First introduced in the UAE in 1991, marhaba’s signature Meet & Greet services are now available across eight countries in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Australia. These include some of the busiest travel hubs, such as Dubai, Zurich and Sydney.

Clive Sauvé-Hopkins, CEO – Airport Operations at dnata: “Launching marhaba in the UK is part of our broader strategy to bring the warmth and care of Arabian hospitality to more travellers around the world.

“This expansion reinforces our focus on delivering a seamless airport experience – one that’s efficient, personal and consistently high quality. As part of dnata, marhaba builds on our strong UK presence across airport operations, catering, retail and travel services, allowing us to offer even greater value to passengers and partners.”

Delivering seamless, stress-free journeys

Over the years, marhaba has expanded its portfolio to include everything from fast-track immigration clearance and baggage handling to access to private airport lounges and chauffeur services. More recently, it started offering off-airport services for passengers based in Dubai, including Check In Anywhere and Land & Leave. Customers can also book access to over 400 lounges and Meet & Greet services provided by the brand’s global partners.

