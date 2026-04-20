Louvre Abu Dhabi has launched a new guided “Architectural Experience” tour, offering visitors fresh ways to explore the museum’s landmark design.

The experience encourages visitors to connect with art and design through thoughtful, educator-led journey that offers insight into the ideas, challenges and innovations behind the creation of the museum - from its cultural symbolism and strong connection to Emirati heritage to the technical achievement of building on the sea, reported WAM.

The experience includes seven stops around the museum, concluding with a special walk inside the museum’s iconic dome, offering visitors a distinctive perspective on light, space and intricate design, and bringing together storytelling and architectural appreciation for a closer look at one of Louvre Abu Dhabi’s defining features.

Each visitor will receive a copy of the book Louvre Abu Dhabi Story of an Architectural Project to provide further support and a deeper understanding during the visit.

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