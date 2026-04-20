Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions, is set to welcome guests back this Monday, 20 April starting from 5:00 PM.

Global Village continues to bring cultures, communities and families together through shared experiences during Season 30. The destination will be open daily from 5:00 PM to 12:00 AM. -TradeArabia News Service

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