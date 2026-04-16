DUBAI - Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, has announced that the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab is set to undergo a carefully phased and thoughtful restoration programme, designed to safeguard its legacy for generations to come.

With more than 25 years of continuous operations, the conservation of the architectural masterpiece will see its distinctive interior décor enhanced with the same attention to detail as preserving a work of art.

Since opening in 1999, Jumeirah Burj Al Arab has stood as an architectural and cultural icon of modern luxury, with its dhow sail silhouette shaping the identity of the skyline of Dubai. From its launch, it set new international standards, pioneering personalised butler service and changing the face of luxury hospitality.

The restoration, planned for approximately 18 months, will be led by acclaimed interior architect Tristan Auer, with a mission to preserve Jumeirah Burj Al Arab's cultural cachet.

Thomas B. Meier, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah, said, “Jumeirah Burj Al Arab is far more than an architectural landmark; it is a symbol of ambition, craftsmanship and enduring excellence. For the last 27 years, this exceptional property has served guests with the same passion and world-class standards that distinguish it from any other hotel in the world."

He added, "This restoration programme marks a new chapter in the story of Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, one that will carefully preserve the heritage of what is currently the sole property in our Jumeirah limited-edition collection of iconic landmark addresses defined by design distinction and prestige.”

Renowned for his refined approach to restoration, his work reflects a deep respect for heritage, craftsmanship, and detail that brings a contemporary sensibility to timeless spaces.

Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, Dubai's most iconic hotel and a global symbol of Arabian hospitality, stands tall as the flagship property of Jumeirah's exceptional portfolio. Its elegant sail-shaped structure, one of the world's most photographed superstructures, redefines luxury hospitality worldwide.

With its 198 suites and overall opulent interior design featuring Swarovski crystals, marble, and gold leaf, the hotel exudes grandeur and sophistication.

The hotel's outstanding offerings have earned numerous accolades, including being recognised as the Number One City Hotel in North Africa and the Middle East by Travel + Leisure and securing a five-star rating in Forbes Travel Guide in 2023. Jumeirah Burj Al Arab truly embodies unparalleled luxury and remains the jewel in Dubai's crown.