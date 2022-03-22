As Jeddah readies to play host to the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend, it is offering visitors opportunities to explore the vibrant city of Jeddah, taking in its historical, gastronomical, and cultural sites.

After the huge success of Saudi Arabia’s debut F1 race last season, Jeddah Corniche Circuit will host to the second round of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship on March 25-27.

Over three incredible days, the Grand Prix will be the biggest and fastest celebration of motor sport in the country. With pit lane walks, high speed passenger laps and headline DJs Axwell and R3hab, there really is something for everyone.

Meanwhile, the city has highlighted several tourism attractions for visitors during the F1 weekend:

Discover Jeddah's historical heart, Al Balad

Famous for its intricately designed houses, built using coral from the depths of the red sea and boasting colourful balconies, Al Balad offers some of the finest examples of coral architecture anywhere in the world.

The remarkable streets are matched only by delectable street food with kebabs, humus, and tammez vendors filling the narrow streets - the 100-year-old Al Saidi Bakery a must see for its famed rusks.

Get a contemporary fix at the new Hayy Jameel

A new addition to Jeddah’s lively cultural scene is Hayy Jameel, a 17,000-square-meter creative complex which opened in November 2021. Don’t miss the centre’s opening season exhibitions, which include large-scale light art installations, and just-opened residents such Homegrown Market, a local concept store and Aysh Academy, an artisan baking institute.

Experience the diverse and colourful culture of Jeddah's souks

Local markets have long been a part of Jeddah life, with a multi-cultural diversity creating the city’s unique identity over generations. A must-see for visitors who have yet to experience the joys of bargaining and exploring the nooks and intertwining alleyways.

Look no further than the alleyways of souq Al Badu and souq Al Alawi - where you’ll find local fabric stores, incense, bakeries, and all types of goods, showcasing the true essence of Jeddah and its history.

Delve into Jeddah's cosmopolitan past at the Tayebat Museum

As one of the Gulf’s oldest seaports and the gateway to the holy city of Makkah, Jeddah has been welcoming the world for centuries, resulting in the rich cultural diversity that exists today.

The Tayebat Museum provides a fascinating look into the cosmopolitan past of the city’s 2,500-year history. Located in the Al Faisaliyah district, the museum is housed in a multiroom complex that re-creates the traditional Hijazi architecture of the old city, with bay windows overlaid with intricate wooden lattice work and ornate coral masonry. With several floors of in-depth exhibits, the museum offers a living history lesson on the foundation of Jeddah, Saudi and the wider Arabian Peninsula

Take in the sunset at King Fahd Fountain

Visible from across the city, King Fahd Fountain is a much-loved Jeddah landmark sitting in the middle of the Red Sea. At 312 meters high, the fountain’s waters create a magical display as the sun sets on the city and should not be missed.

One of the best vantage points is from Jeddah corniche, providing a ringside seat to the fountain and its show, as well as the perfect evening stroll filled with food stalls, cafes, and restaurants.

