Morocco - Hilton is accelerating its plans to more than double its portfolio in Morocco with the signing of nine hotels across seven of its global brands, including the debut of its iconic Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand in Rabat. Hilton is also introducing its luxury LXR Hotels & Resorts, lifestyle Curio Collection by Hilton, and value-driven Hampton by Hilton brands to the country.

Carlos Khneisser, vice president, Development, Middle East and Africa, Hilton, said: “With 13.1 million tourists visiting Morocco in the first nine months of this year, an increase of around two million compared to the same period last year, the country is experiencing significant momentum as a sought-after tourist destination. These nine new signings will add more than 1,300 rooms and around 1,500 Team Members to Hilton’s growing portfolio in Morocco, where we plan to expand our footprint to over 20 hotels in the coming years. The introduction of new brands – and expansion of existing ones – demonstrates our commitment to catering to the different needs of guests visiting the country where we’ve enjoyed a strong legacy dating back almost six decades. We look forward to working closely with our valued owners to deliver Hilton’s globally recognised hospitality to guests at these outstanding hotels.”

Bolstering luxury & lifestyle presence

Hilton has partnered with O Tower to bring Rabat’s first Waldorf Astoria property to the capital city, and with Yamed Group to debut the first LXR Hotels & Resorts and Curio Collection by Hilton properties in the country.

Waldorf Astoria Rabat Salé

Waldorf Astoria Rabat Salé is slated to open in 2025 and will be part of a mixed-use development which is set to be the tallest building in Morocco – towering 250 metres high across 55 floors and featuring office spaces, residences, and an observatory.

The hotel will offer 55 guest rooms and suites, two specialty restaurants, Waldorf Astoria’s signature Peacock Alley, personal concierge services, a pool restaurant, meeting and board room spaces, a spa, an outdoor and infinity pool, and a fitness studio.

The Mohammed VI Tower will be a focal point of the new development phase of the Bouregreg Valley, a key component of the government’s ‘Rabat City of Light, Moroccan Capital of Culture’ programme. Surrounding developments include the Grand Theatre of Rabat, designed by renowned architectural firm Zaha Hadid Architects, as well as various iconic projects as musuems, a marina, and a mall.

LXR Hotels & Resorts – Casablanca

Marking the country debut of LXR Hotels & Resorts, Hilton’s award-winning collection of independent luxury hotels, the highly anticipated property is expected to open in 2025 and will be located in Casablanca’s ‘Triangle d’Or’ as part of the ‘Metropolitan’ development, a high-end mixed-use project encompassing residential, retail, offices, and hotels.

As the centrepiece of this new development, the LXR hotel will house 148 guest rooms and suites, three signature restaurants and a stunning rooftop venue, as well as a wellness spa, outdoor pool, and dynamic meeting and multifunctional spaces.

Created for sophisticated global travellers who are passionate about exploring new places, the hotel will distinguish itself through signature experiences in the form of unique encounters meticulously crafted to reflect the local culture. Inspired by the legacy of Les Arènes de Casablanca (former iconic bullring and amphitheatre active on the site from 1921 to 1972), the hotel will celebrate the city’s rich cultural heritage, paired with intriguing modern design and bespoke personalised service signature to the LXR brand.

Curio collection Casablanca

Expected to open in 2026, the lifestyle hotel will offer 63 stylishly appointed guest rooms, a fully equipped fitness centre, as well as access to the Metropolitan development’s vibrant food and beverage, entertainment, and retail offerings. Each hotel in the Curio Collection is hand-picked to immerse guests in one-of-a-kind moments in the world’s most sought-after destinations, evoking a bespoke story through distinctive architecture and design, world-class food and beverage, and curated experiences.

Curio collection Rabat

Curio Collection by Hilton Rabat is slated to open in 2026, also in partnership with Yamed Group, and will feature 94 guest rooms and three dining venues including a brasserie, a signature restaurant, and a rooftop restaurant alongside the swimming pool.

Drawing inspiration from the Botanical Garden of Rabat, the hotel enjoys great connectivity to the main areas of the city and is located five minutes from the Royal Palace of Rabat and a half-hour drive from the Rabat-Salé Airport.

Continued expansion in Rabat and Casablanca

Hilton continues the expansion of its flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts, award-winning DoubleTree by Hilton, and upscale and affordable Hilton Garden Inn brands across the country, with brand firsts in Rabat and Casablanca.

Hilton Rabat

With 162 modern guest rooms and suites, Hilton Rabat, developed in partnership with Bin Ham Group, will mark the debut of Hilton’s flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand in Morocco’s capital city. The hotel, slated to open in 2026, will be situated within a master development plan for the Capital Mall and will feature several recreational facilities including an indoor and outdoor pool, a spa, and a fitness centre. Offering unique moments to complement cultural exploration, guests will be able to dine at the specialty restaurant, lobby, or pool bar.

DoubleTree by Hilton Casablanca City Centre & Hilton Garden Inn Casablanca City Centre

Hilton has also partnered with Ynna to open DoubleTree by Hilton Casablanca City Center and Hilton Garden Inn Casablanca City Center.

Opening later this year, DoubleTree by Hilton Casablanca City Centre will bring DoubleTree’s modern blend of comfort and hospitality to the vibrant heart of Casablanca – welcoming travellers with its well-loved warm cookie to 389 guest rooms and suites, four specialty restaurants, a lobby bar, a tea lounge, leisure and recreation facilities, a 2,500 sq m spa, 13 meeting rooms, and a grand ballroom – all delivered with the brand’s signature warmth and care.

Hilton Garden Inn Casablanca City Centre is expected to open in 2026 and will bring the brand’s upscale and affordable hospitality to Casablanca. The hotel will feature 176 contemporary guest rooms, an all-day dining venue, and a café and lobby bar.

Hampton by Hilton makes its Moroccan debut

Hilton will mark the debut of its award-winning, value-driven Hampton by Hilton brand in Morocco with hotels in Benguérir and Fes. Every Hampton by Hilton guest will enjoy the brand’s signature free, hot breakfast with healthy options.

Hampton by Hilton Ben Guerir

Owned by Société Hôtelière de Benguérir, Hampton by Hilton Ben Guerir is set to open in 2025 within the Green City of Benguérir. Located opposite the prestigious Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, Hampton by Hilton Ben Guerir will offer a modern and comfortable stay with 94 thoughtfully designed rooms, a dining and lounge area, and a gym. Mohammed VI Polytechnic University is a centre of excellence in academia, applied research and innovation in various fields. The Green City of Benguérir, located 50 kms from Marrakech, is a model of sustainable development. Its design and infrastructure are based on smart and environmentally friendly principles.

Hampton by Hilton Fes Golf

Considered the spiritual and cultural capital of Morocco, Fes is one of the four imperial cities dating back to the 13th century. Expected to open in 2027 in partnership with Le Clos de l’Atlas, a Moroccan real estate development company, Hampton by Hilton Fes Golf will be strategically located adjacent to the Oued Fes Golf Resort and is near Fes Railway station, several educational institutions and the Medina of Fes, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The hotel will feature 161 guest rooms, an outdoor pool and three meeting rooms.

The nine new properties join Hilton’s growing portfolio in Morocco, which comprises 10 trading hotels, including Conrad Rabat Arzana and Hilton Taghazout Bay Beach Resort and Spa, and four further properties under development, including the debut of the iconic Waldorf Astoria and lifestyle Canopy by Hilton in Tangier.

