Healthtrip, a UK-based medical and wellness travel platform, has expanded its presence to the Middle East with fully operational offices in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, to serve the rapidly growing demand of healthcare services in the region.

As part of this expansion, Healthtrip has launched Thrive, a unique transformation programme aimed at rejuvenating the body and mind for individuals seeking a lifestyle reset.

Thrive offers a residential experience that recharges, reorients, and elevates quality of life through physical therapy, mental well-being activities, and holistic approaches. The programme caters to those seeking a boost in their physical and mental health capabilities through a complete wellness journey embedded into their current lifestyle.

The expansion aligns with the region’s increasing focus on becoming the world’s leading health travel destination, attracting millions of tourists annually, a statement said.

The current health tourism market, generating over $1 trillion each year, caters to those seeking superior and advanced treatments abroad.

With a rapidly aging global population and wealth concentrated in the silver age segment, the sector is experiencing 18% annual growth, fuelled by increased access to information and awareness on improved health spans.

Healthtrip is one of the fastest growing companies in the global health tourism space backed by leading UAE based VC funds like Humania Capital, D-One investments and NB Ventures.

The company offers a wide-reaching network through partnerships with 1,500 hospitals and sanatoriums in the US, UK, Germany, UAE, Saudia Arabia, Thailand, India, Singapore and Egypt.

The company has served over 65,000 customers from 38 countries, through an AI driven platform that provides personalized and intelligent care by connecting individuals with providers based on treatment type, rating, cost, and location.

It also provides extensive destination services, including hotel bookings, airport transfers, concierge services, and interpreters.

Danish Ahmed, CEO and Cofounder, Healthtrip, said: “Our recent expansion into the Middle East aligns with the region’s mission to advance health, wellness, longevity, and anti-aging experiences for global travellers.

“Treatments such as longevity and aesthetics are rapidly growing in demand in the region’s destinations, complementing its well-established medical offerings.

“With its accessible travel options, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and streamlined processes, expanding our international network to the Middle East was a strategic decision. We look forward to contributing to the growth of inbound health and wellness travel in the Middle East.”

Healthtrip has partnered with reputed healthcare providers, such as Saudi German Hospitals, Burjeel Group, American Hospital, Kings College Hospital, Zoya Wellness and Kaya Skincare in the region.

These partnerships aim to position Healthtrip as the preferred platform for delivering efficient and personalized healthcare services in the Middle East and internationally.

