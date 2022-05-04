RIYADH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has set the end date of the Umrah season for those who are coming from outside Saudi Arabia.



The ministry clarified that the Umrah season for those who are coming from outside the Kingdom on an Umrah visa will close at the end of the 30th of Shawwal.



Those who are coming from outside Saudi Arabia can request an applicant to issue an Umrah visa through the approved electronic platforms for Umrah services for individuals.



The ministry confirmed that it would announce the dates for registration and submission for Hajj this year, as well as the procedures related to it through its official channels.



It is worth mentioning that the ministry had earlier called on people to update the Eatamarna app to its latest versions, or to delete it and download it again, to solve the problem of possible malfunction so that they can reserve an Umrah permit.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).