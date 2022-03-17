AMMAN — Official data released on Wednesday showed that the government’s easing of COVID restrictions have helped increase the number of tourists and visitors to the Kingdom as of early March.

The data showed that hotel occupancy rates in Amman, Petra and Aqaba have relatively increased during the first period of the relaxed measures, between March 9 and 14, compared with the second period spanning between March 1 and 8.

Occupancy rates in Amman hotels increased from 43 per cent to 75 per cent, in Petra from 18 per cent to 66 per cent, Aqaba from 50 to 53 per cent, while occupancy rates at Dead Sea hotels during the first period stood at 54 per cent and 49 per cent during the second period.

Occupancy rates in Amman, the Dead Sea, Petra and Aqaba in the period spanning between February 22 and 28 stood at 21, 36, 13 and 28 per cent, respectively.

The daily average of entry into the Kingdomthrough Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) increased during the second period of March by 8,600 travellers compared with the first period that witnessed an average of 7,700 passengers.

The daily average of entry into the Kingdom through the Omari border crossing with Saudi Arabia also increased during the second period of March to 6,500 passengers compared with 3,000 passengers in the first period, thanks to the easing of procedures and cancelling the PCR test requested from arrivals into the Kingdom.

The daily average of entry into the Kingdom through QAIA between February 22 and 28 stood at 6,400 passengers and the number stood at 2,100 passengers through the Omari border crossing during the same period.

