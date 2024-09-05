Radisson Hotel Group has announced further expansion of its footprint in Jordan with the signing of two new properties: Radisson Collection Residence, Amman Abdoun, and Radisson RED Amman Downtown with developer Thabat.

This significant development underscores the group's commitment to growth in key markets and the expansion of its core brands, it said.

Radisson Collection Residence, Amman Abdoun, is scheduled to open in 2028. The newly-built property will feature 128 keys, including 18 two-bedroom apartments. Radisson Collection is known for its luxury lifestyle, each property offering bespoke design and exceptional experiences.

The property will offer two dining outlets, including a pool lounge and versatile meeting spaces, making it an ideal choice for leisure and business travellers. Located next to the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in the high-end residential and diplomatic district of Abdoun and close to Taj Lifestyle Mall, the property will offer convenient access to the city centre via Pr. Hashim Street just a 15-minute drive away.

Radisson RED Amman Downtown, also set to open in 2028, will bring a vibrant, unconventional twist to the heart of Amman. The hotel will boast 197 keys, including seven suites and six two-bedroom apartments, offering a variety of accommodation options. Guests can look forward to a lobby lounge and bar, an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant and a large co-working space with meeting facilities. Additional amenities include a fitness center and pool, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable stay.

Radisson RED hotels are designed to fit the guests' needs by giving them endless opportunities to tune in and out, effortlessly switching between business and pleasure. Strategically located next to Al-Hashemi Street, it is surrounded by popular tourist sites such as the Roman Theatre, Amman Citadel, Jordan Museum, and Rainbow Street. The business district, offices, and shopping areas are all within easy reach, making it a convenient choice for both leisure and business travellers.

The hotel's location ensures that guests can easily explore the city's renowned tourist attractions and enjoy the vibrant local culture while also providing a peaceful retreat from the city's hustle and bustle.

With a population of nearly 5 million, Amman is Jordan's economic, political, and cultural hub, making it a prime location for Radisson Hotel Group's expansion. The city offers a wealth of tourist attractions and cultural experiences, including the historic Citadel, Roman Theatre, Jordan Museum, Royal Automobile Museum, and the lively Rainbow Street. Jordan is home to some of the world's most iconic sites, including Petra, a Unesco World Heritage Site and one of the Seven Wonders of the World, Wadi Rum, the Dead Sea, and the Jerash ruins. Queen Alia International Airport is the gateway for international arrivals, facilitating easy access to these treasures.

Radisson Hotel Group operates one hotel in Jordan: Radisson Blu Hotel, Amman Galleria Mall, which opened in December 2023 with 178 keys. In the Middle East, the group currently has 86 hotels in operation and under development.

Elie Milky, Vice President, Business Development, Middle East, Greece, Cyprus, and Pakistan, Radisson Hotel Group, said: "We are pleased to further expand our presence in Jordan and the Levant region with this rare dual opportunity to introduce the lifestyle Radisson Collection and Radisson RED brands to the Kingdom’s capital in this strategic partnership with Thabat. These additions are evidence of our commitment to growing our portfolio in the region and enhancing our footprint in key markets such as Amman with key real estate investors. We thank Thabat as well as Bright Levant for their vision, their trust, this strategic opportunity and the team’s admirable professionalism.”

Haethum Al Buttikhi, Chairman of Thabat, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating: “Thabat is thrilled to partner with Radisson in developing these two iconic properties in Amman. This significant capital investment will strengthen Amman’s reputation as a premier international destination and showcases our commitment to economic investment in Jordan. We are dedicated to contributing to Jordan's growth and development, ensuring that our projects have a positive and lasting impact on the country.”

Chris Orrell, the CEO of Thabat’s independent management company Bright Levant, commented: “The hospitality and leisure sector is a core element of Thabat's real estate strategy. We see material growth prospects within this sector and are excited about the potential these investments bring. This partnership with Radisson marks a significant milestone for Thabat, and we plan to make further announcements within this asset class in the coming year, reinforcing our position as a leading player in the market.”

