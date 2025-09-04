AMMAN — Hotel occupancy at the Dead Sea improved during the first week of September, particularly in five-star properties, which rose from 42 per cent to 47 per cent, according to the Jordan Hotels Association (JHA).

Four-star hotels in the area recorded a slight decline from 30 per cent to 28 per cent, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

The JHA said the rise in five-star occupancy was driven by the extended weekend, which included Thursday as a public holiday, boosting demand from local and Arab visitors despite small drops in other categories.

Amman hotels saw lower occupancy rates compared with the previous week. Five-star hotels fell from 58 per cent to 51 per cent, four-star hotels from 47 per cent to 36 per cent, and three-star hotels from 49 per cent to 42 per cent.

Petra registered only a modest increase, with five-star hotels rising from 13 per cent to 15 per cent and four-star hotels from 3 per cent to 5 per cent. The JHA attributed the weak performance in the city to slow foreign tourism, particularly from European and US markets, which account for the majority of Petra’s visitors.

