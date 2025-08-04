AMMAN — Aqaba witnessed an active tourism activity throughout July, driving up hotel occupancy rates and local commercial trade, especially during weekends.

This is a clear indication of the recovery of the tourism sector and the increased demand for the coastal city as a distinctive summer tourist destination locally and regionally, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Commissioner for Tourism and Youth Affairs at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Thabet Nabulsi revealed that the average hotel occupancy rate in Aqaba reached around 68 per cent across all hotel during weekends.

He explained that hotels in the coastal city recorded a “significant” increase in occupancy rates, with the highest occupancy rate reaching 76 per cent and the lowest occupancy rate reaching 58 per cent, which are positive indicators reflecting the movement and activity of tourism in Aqaba.

Nabulsi noted that five-star hotels recorded the highest average occupancy rate at 76 per cent, followed by four-star hotels at 71 per cent, and three-star hotels at 57 per cent.

He pointed out that these results are the outcome of collaborative efforts and cooperation between ASEZA, the Jordan Tourism Board and all relevant sides from the public and private sectors through organising tourism and entertainment events, which contributed to increased local and international tourism movements.

