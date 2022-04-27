The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) is set to return to the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) next month by unveiling of two campaigns to the GCC market, which will run throughout 2022.

The market-leading, international travel and tourism event will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 9-12 and Germany’s presence will feature a strong focus on local culture and the diversity of its various cities.

GNTB’s participation will reinforce Germany’s efforts of enhancing sustainable travel and enjoy the support of six delegated partners: Baden-Baden Tourism Board, Breuninger, Frankfurt Tourism Board, Düsseldorf Tourism Board, Hotel Palace Berlin and visitBerlin.

Positioning Germany as a leading cultural and environmental destination, the two campaigns span nature, sustainability, and traditional culture. In essence, each highlights Germany’s key objectives of promoting enjoyable, sustainable travel with a focus on diverse local culture accessible throughout the country.

“We will be celebrating the Golden Jubilee of our long-standing friendships with the UAE, Bahrain, and Oman next month,” said Yamina Sofo, Director of Sales & Marketing, German National Tourist Office (GNTO), the regional office of GNTB.

“Our relationship with the region has seen monumental growth as travellers from across the GCC have been exploring Germany’s vast itineraries for years. The appetite of GCC nationals to visit Germany’s cultural sites, national parks, and urban destinations remains undiminished, and we look forward to the continuous growth of our campaigns and regional appeal.”

Baden-Baden Tourism is set to highlight its latest accomplishment of being awarded UNESCO world heritage status as part of the ‘Great Spa Towns of Europe’. Despite travel restrictions within the past couple of years, GCC visitors remains a top market in terms of arrival numbers for the area. And the same goes for Frankfurt, situated two hours further north.

“The GCC market is one of the most important source markets for Frankfurt because of its central location in the heart of Germany, numerous excursion possibilities, an extensive range of shopping facilities, and a relaxed atmosphere,” added Leona Flach, Manager Tourism Marketing, Frankfurt Tourism Board.

“Frankfurt is a multicultural metropolis that offers an ideal holiday destination for Arab travellers, and we are keen to further expand our network within the travel industry, as well as strengthen the image of Frankfurt as a travel destination.”

With the GCC region being one of the top three overseas market for Breuninger, the leading European department store looks forward to welcoming GCC travellers back to the region to a world full of luxury and service.

“We have been active in this market for several years and look forward to establishing and expanding business contacts in the market at ATM 2022,” said Christian Witt Director Corporate Communications, E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.

Berlin, meanwhile, is looking to the Arabian Travel Market as the perfect opportunity to grow its foothold in the Gulf.

“We look forward to our contribution at ATM 2022,” Ralf Ostendorf, visitBerlin’s director market management and media relations, said. “With last year’s successful participation, we see the event as an ideal platform to communicate and engage with potential regional partners, as well as strengthen our existing relationships.”

The Hotel Palace Berlin, the privately run luxury business hotel, will also be presenting more than 100 remodelled guest rooms as part of its renovation project. With the GCC region being a top priority for the hotel, ATM is an essential platform for the business, particularly prior to the summer holidays.

“I am looking forward reconnecting with existing associates and to meet new potential partners in order to mutually benefit from each other,” said Michael Frenzel, General Manager The Hotel Palace Berlin.

Dimitri Belov, head of health marketing, Düsseldorf Tourism Board, added: “The GCC region is very important for Düsseldorf. Many of our guests from the Gulf visit the city during the summer break and are known to appreciate the luxurious infrastructure of the state capital. We are prepared for guests from the Middle East and our participation at ATM will stress that sentiment as we are expecting 20 per cent growth in arrivals from the region this year and hope to reach 100,000 overnight stays in 2023.”

ATM this year will take a hybrid approach with an in-person four-day event at Dubai World Trade Centre from May 9-12, followed by virtual webinars and video meetings from May 17-18.

