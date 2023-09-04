Qatar has welcomed more than 2.56mn visitors from January until August 25 this year, exceeding the full-year arrival figures witnessed in 2022 and marking a 157% increase over the same period last year, Qatar Tourism (QT) announced Sunday.

In a press statement, QT noted that the latest achievement bears testimony to Qatar’s rising global position as a leading tourism destination, a status influenced by the successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Qatar’s tourism sector has also been boosted by the extension of existing Hayya card holders and the relaunch of the Hayya platform, which is now the go-to portal for travellers who require a visa to enter Qatar.

Visitors to Qatar hail from around the world, with countries in the top 10 being Saudi Arabia, India, Germany, US, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, UK, the UAE, and Pakistan.

Reflecting on the growth of visitor arrivals to Qatar, Qatar Tourism chairman and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive HE Akbar al-Baker, said: “The growth in the number of international visitors to Qatar shows the fruit of Qatar Tourism’s strategy to leverage the momentum of the world’s biggest sporting event late last year. By focusing on our priority markets and through a multi-pronged approach which sees strong efforts and initiatives across our strategic pillars, we have been able to welcome visitors from all corners of the globe and showcase Qatar’s seamless blend of modernity and cultural authenticity.”

Over the past months, QT has launched several campaigns and initiatives to boost Qatar’s tourism sector and raise global awareness of Qatar’s expanded hospitality offering. Immediately after the FIFA World Cup, QT launched its ‘Feel More in Qatar’ global campaign which positions Qatar as the Middle East’s top choice for the well-traveled tourist, focusing on families.

The brand platform saw seasonal iterations throughout 2023, with ‘Feel Winter in Qatar,’ ‘Feel Eid in Qatar’ and other campaigns targeting worldwide audiences with travel offers and seasonal activations.

In addition, QT has delved into its business tourism segment, showcasing the country’s premium assets which include its national airline, award-winning airport, brand-new transportation system, and suite of conference venues at regional and international travel fairs.

Growing its track record of hosting major events and conferences, Qatar has so far this year held the 9th Annual Destination Planners Congress – the world’s biggest B2B event for destination weddings, the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition – the only B2B and B2C event of its kind in the region, and the UFI MEA Regional Conference – the Middle East’s largest gathering of senior business event professionals, to name a few.

The growth in visitor numbers is also owing to heightened focus on Qatar’s cruise tourism. The country’s newly renovated port is strategically located in the heart of Doha, allowing visitors to make the most out of their short stay in the city.

In the 2022/23 cruise season (end of April close), QT welcomed international ships such as Costa Toscana, AIDAcosma, and Emerald Azzura for the very first time, while MSC Cruises & Costa Cruises offered seven-night itineraries around the Gulf, also for the first time.

In 2022, Qatar inaugurated the state-of-the-art Grand Cruise Terminal which features classic Arabian architecture and is conveniently situated near famous landmarks such as the National Museum of Qatar and Souq Waqif.

Since the start of the year, QT has presented an ongoing calendar of world-class events, from the Qatar GKA Freestyle Kite World Cup 2023 for kitesurfing enthusiasts to Disney-on-Ice for the littlest travellers.

More events are coming up in this year’s Arab Tourism Capital, with the Geneva International Motor Show – Qatar, Formula 1 and Expo 2023 slated for October, and which will be followed by the MotoGP in November.

