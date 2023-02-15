Egypt’s Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad has met with CEO of MLG Group Mohamed Salah Essa, and Managing Director of the group Lubna Al-Sayegh to discuss how to maximize the green zone in Sharm El-Sheikh.

The meeting which came on the sidelines of Fouad’s participation in the World Government Summit in Dubai aimed to support eco-tourism projects and create a dialogue on climate change and sustainability.

Fouad said that the meeting discussed the new Egyptian-Emirati cooperation in the field of environmental sustainability and climate change by promoting the concept of ecotourism, this promising field that was initiated by the Ministry of Environment through the promotional campaign for natural reserves “Eco Egypt”, in which it promoted to 13 ecotourism destinations within nature reserves.

The Minister of the Environment stated that the cooperation with the UAE side aims to link the idea of visiting the natural reserves in Sharm El-Sheikh, which is represented by the Nabq and Ras Mohammed reserves, with a visit to the green zone in the conference and the botanical garden.

It also aims at the inclusion of a program for children to introduce natural reserves through the Museum of Natural History located in the botanical garden, with the importance of having a centre for green technology inside the central park in Sharm El-Sheikh.

