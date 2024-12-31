Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly convened a meeting with Sherif El-Sherbiny, Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, to review the latest developments across several national projects. During the meeting, El-Sherbiny presented several proposed land plots along Egypt’s North West Coast for future development, highlighting their potential for mixed-use and tourism projects.

The Minister outlined investment opportunities in the Marina North Coast area, emphasizing the potential for villas and chalets within the Marina Alamein Tourist Center. He also introduced additional plots suited for projects across various sectors, including tourism, hospitality, commercial, and services, underlining the region’s growing investment potential.

El-Sherbiny updated the Prime Minister on the progress of key projects in New Alamein City, including the beachfront towers, downtown project, Latin District, Heritage City, and multiple housing initiatives such as distinguished housing, Housing for All Egyptians, and Sakan Misr. These projects are set to significantly enhance the city’s infrastructure and housing capacity.

The Minister also discussed the “Your Home in Egypt” initiative, aimed at Egyptians working and residing abroad. Scheduled to open for reservations in February 2025, this initiative will offer 5,055 residential units and villas across various cities, including New Alamein, New Administrative Capital, and New Mansoura, with favorable conditions and payment options.

Further discussions covered the expansion of the Housing for All Egyptians initiative, which targets low- and middle-income citizens. El-Sherbiny noted that 78,730 housing units are being offered as part of this program, with 23,958 units ready for delivery in governorates and 12,990 units in new cities. Over 738,000 brochures have been sold, and 499,000 individuals have made down payments for reservations.

The Prime Minister praised the public’s trust in the initiative, emphasizing the government’s commitment to providing affordable housing. In response to the demand, he directed the construction of an additional 50,000 housing units for low-income individuals and young people, as well as 50,000 units for middle-income groups, which will be available for reservation.

Additionally, El-Sherbiny presented updates on the New Administrative Capital, including the Central Business District, Green River, residential neighborhoods, and the development of utilities, infrastructure, and roads. The Minister also reviewed the progress of the “Great Transfiguration” project in St. Catherine City and various projects in Downtown Cairo, such as the Maspero Triangle and Azbakeya Heritage Garden restoration, showcasing the continued efforts to rejuvenate Egypt’s urban landscapes.

