Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler on Tuesday said she does not believe the combination in recent weeks of falling stocks, rising Treasury yields and a weakening dollar signals investors are losing confidence in the U.S. economy, and especially does not convey any loss of confidence in the Fed itself.

"I would not want to jump to conclusions and say that that's already showing that we may no longer be the safe haven that we used to be; I think it's too early to tell," Kugler said at an event at the University of Minnesota, in response to an audience question.

"I would not jump to that conclusion, and I would certainly not say that that reflects on our work ... the uncertainty is not coming from us (but) from other parts of the economy." (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chris Reese)