Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El-Anany met with Italy’s Ambassador to Cairo Michele Quaroni, and Piere Zhya Astoi — the Head of the Italian Tourism Companies Association — to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of tourism and push more tourist traffic to Egypt from Italy.

This is within the framework of the tourism ministry’s policy and its keenness on continuous coordination with the main markets exporting tourism to Egypt from around the globe.

Also in attendance were Amr Al-Kady, the CEO of the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board (ETPB); Maged Abu Sedira, the Head of the Central Department for International Tourism at the ETPB; Dalia Abdel Fattah, the General Supervisor of the General Department of International Relations and Agreements at the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry; and Ghada Adel, the Director-General of the Minister’s Technical Office.

The meeting witnessed a review of the importance of the Italian market as one of the main markets exporting tourism to Egypt, as it has remained over the past few years in the list of the ten main exporting markets for tourism to Egypt.

It also tackled reviewing the developments of the incoming tourism movement to Egypt from the Italian market, indicating an expected increase in the influx of Italian tourists in the coming period, especially in light of the ministry’s participation in the Milan International Tourism Fair (BIT), which is scheduled to start this Sunday on 10 April in Milan, Italy.

The Milan International Tourism Fair (BIT) is considered one of the most important professional fairs in the Italian market.

The importance of the Egyptian tourist destination for the Italian tourist as a safe destination was also emphasised, especially in light of the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the Egyptian state and health safety controls to confront the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.

