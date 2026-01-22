Egypt - Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Sherif El-Sherbiny chaired a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Tourism Development Authority (TDA) to review the authority’s work agenda, assess the progress of tourism development projects, and discuss ways to accelerate tourism investment.

During the meeting, the board approved a package of measures aimed at stimulating tourism investment. These include rescheduling instalment payments for tourism development and investment companies, without affecting the deadlines for subsequent payments, within the framework of facilitation measures previously endorsed by the board.

The approved package also includes extending the grace period granted to tourism development and investment companies that have obtained initial approvals and are committed to settling their financial obligations. This extension will allow companies additional time to complete initial approval procedures and proceed with final land allocation steps.

El-Sherbiny reaffirmed the government’s support for serious investors in hotel projects, stressing that all necessary incentives are being provided to expand hotel room capacity in line with the state’s tourism growth targets.

The meeting also reviewed the authority’s revenues achieved between 1 July 2025 and 20 January 2026, which reached approximately EGP 4.689bn—equivalent to 294% of the targeted revenues for the same period of the current fiscal year.

In addition, the minister noted that the authority is currently updating its technical regulations governing standards and requirements, as part of ongoing efforts to further improve the investment climate in the tourism sector.

At the conclusion of the meeting, El-Sherbiny instructed continued coordination and intensified efforts to advance tourism investment and keep pace with developments across the sector.

