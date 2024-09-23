ASB Hospitality has appointed Dutco Construction as the main contractor for the Gran Meliá Hotel – Dubai Jumeirah. Set to be the first beachfront property under the Gran Meliá brand in UAE, the resort will be a landmark addition to Dubai’s luxury hospitality sector.

Located on the prime headland of Port De La Mer in Jumeirah, the development spans a plot totalling 31,066 sqm, will have a gross floor area (GFA) of 42,522 sqm and a built-up area of 88,909 sqm.

On completion, the 5-star resort will have 380 keys, including 31 exclusive suites with private pools, and can accommodate up to 1,000 guests. Each room will boast breathtaking views of the sea and city, setting a new benchmark in luxury hospitality for leisure and business travellers alike, said ASB Hospitality in a statement.

The resort will consist of 2B+G+P+4+R, offering uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf from three sides of the hotel in addition to vistas of the Dubai skyline, making it a prized jewel on Dubai’s coastline, it added.

"The Gran Meliá Hotel – Dubai Jumeirah represents more than just another hotel; it's a lifestyle destination, born from the strategic partnership between ASB Hospitality and Meliá Hotels International. This collaboration brings together a wealth of expertise and vision to create an exceptional guest experience," remarked its CEO Heddo Siebs.

"By partnering with Dutco Construction, renowned for their excellence and precision, we are confident that our ambitious vision will be realised to the highest standards of quality and luxury," he noted.

Dutco Group CEO Nelson Gibb said: "We are thrilled to be appointed as the main contractor for the Gran Meliá Hotel – Dubai Jumeirah, a project that will raise the bar for luxury hospitality in the UAE."

"Partnering with ASB Hospitality on such a visionary development is a privilege, and we are committed to delivering a resort that will become the next icon in Dubai’s skyline," he noted.

Lead consultant and project architect Moma, acclaimed for its innovative and context-driven designs, says the Gran Meliá Hotel – Dubai Jumeirah concept draws inspiration from the elegant contours of an oyster shell.

This ensures all guest balconies are oriented towards the sea to maximise the views. The interiors, designed by Lagranja Studio, add a modern, refined aesthetic, creating a harmonious blend of luxury and comfort.

The resort's notable amenities will include wellness and fitness centres, direct marina access, and a private beach. It will also feature two signature swimming pools: one of the UAE’s longest infinity pools at 63m, overlooking the sea, and a tranquil garden oasis pool measuring 53 x 11 meters, offering guests a serene retreat.

Gran Meliá - Dubai Jumeirah will also be a culinary destination, with a variety of all-day dining options that combine waterfront charm with Mediterranean luxury. At the heart of its dining experiences will be Zuma Beach House, another first for the region. The new lifestyle concept and seaside iteration of the iconic Japanese hotspot, is designed to immerse guests in the surrounding natural elements of water, sand and sun, creating an unparalleled dining atmosphere.

Carter Hones Associates, also appointed by ASB Hospitality, will provide project and cost consultancy services throughout the construction process, drawing on their wealth of expertise in the luxury hospitality sector in the region.

On the deal, Nathan Hones, COO at Carter Hones Associates, said: "We are honoured to contribute our expertise to such a distinctive hospitality project. This collaboration allows us to work alongside visionary and respected partners who share our commitment to delivering a property that will stand as a symbol of excellence in hospitality."

With enabling and piling works already completed, structural concrete work has commenced and construction is progressing rapidly. The resort is on track to open in Q4 2026.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).