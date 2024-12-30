DOHA: Qatar Tourism has announced Doha’s welcoming of 5 million visitors in 2024, surpassing last year’s 4 million.

This booming showcases the country’s growing appeal as a world-class tourism destination, thanks to its effective strategic partnerships, year-round action-filled events, prestigious international exhibitions, world-class attractions, and unmatched hospitality,Qatar Tourism said in a social media post on Sunday.

As the country continues investing, planning, and innovating, Qatar takes great pride in this milestone and looks forward to even greater achievements in the future.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

