ABU DHABI - The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced the continuation and expansion of its successful partnership with Amadeus, a leading travel technology provider.

Unveiled at World Travel Market (WTM) London, this renewed collaboration through Amadeus Digital Media aims to significantly boost visitor numbers to Abu Dhabi, targeting over 60 percent growth through Amadeus’ platforms compared to the previous year.

The new initiative will leverage cutting-edge AI-powered programmatic campaigns to target travellers who are actively seeking their next destination. A key focus is to engage new consumers who may not have previously considered Abu Dhabi as a travel destination, thereby expanding the emirate’s global appeal.

By increasing exposure to a wider consumer base and driving booking conversions, this collaboration is expected to bring substantial benefits to Abu Dhabi’s key industry stakeholders, such as hoteliers and travel agents.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director-General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “Our long-standing partnership with Amadeus has been instrumental in showcasing Abu Dhabi’s diverse offering to a global audience. This expanded collaboration is pivotal to our journey to achieve the ambitious goals set out in our Tourism Strategy 2030.

"By harnessing Amadeus’ advanced technology and extensive reach, we are not only aiming for escalated growth in visitor numbers but also strategically building destination awareness in new and emerging markets.”

Campaigns stemming from the renewed partnership will strategically target diverse consumer segments, ensuring that Abu Dhabi’s rich cultural heritage, thrilling adventures, family-friendly attractions, and stunning coastal landscapes are prominently featured worldwide.

Jan Tissera, President, International, Global Accounts and Destinations, Hospitality, Amadeus, stated, “Our collaboration with DCT Abu Dhabi exemplifies our shared commitment to transforming travel through data-driven insights and innovative technology.

"By combining Amadeus technology and market intelligence with DCT Abu Dhabi’s visionary approach, visitor outreach can be refined to create meaningful, personalised journeys that truly understand and inspire. Together, we’re not only reaching new audiences but also setting new standards for tourism excellence - ensuring every experience resonates with today’s global traveler.”

Building on several years of successful marketing campaigns, this enhanced partnership is a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030 to increase visitor numbers and solidify the emirate’s position as a premier global destination.