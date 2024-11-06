Cultural tourism is one of the key areas which can help to develop a sustainable hospitality sector not only in Bahrain but across the region, said Edward Dolman, the Executive Chairman, and CEO of Phillips Auctioneers, on the sidelines of Gateway Gulf Investment Forum 2024 held in capital Manama.

"Cultural tourism is a very high-value economic driver, which I think the governments here have understood and are investing heavily into, and I think it's up to many of the sort of private investors who are here today to jump on that opportunity and create experiences for cultural tourists to enjoy," said Dolman, while speaking to told Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

Dolman, who was one of the panelists at the Gateway Gulf, was highlighting how the tourism strategy aligns with the objectives of the national economy.

He underscored the importance of Gateway Gulf as a dynamic platform through which he actively networked.

"Also, I witnessed remarkably interesting panel discussions, and the hospitality of Bahrain has been second to none," he stated.

Dolman pointed out that art was one of the key areas with huge potential in this region because there is enormous economic opportunity here.

Highlighting the investment climate from investors perspective he said that Bahrain has emerged as a key hub in the region.

"I think Bahrain is one of the most important investment hubs in the world as most people are now finding it easier to invest here, to do business here, to live here and contribute to the national development," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).