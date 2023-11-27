A festive programme called ‘Celebrate Bahrain 2023’ will feature a series of activities and conclude with fireworks displays to bring in the New Year in style.The festivities will firmly mark the kingdom’s National Days with a rich package of family, musical, cultural and sport activities, which will be held nationwide throughout next month.The family activities comprise the Festival City, which is a family carnival that includes recreational games, restaurants and live entertainment activities.

The second edition of the Heritage Village Festival, which is organised by the Information Ministry, is also in the pipeline alongside other events like the Autumn Fair to be held at Exhibition World Bahrain, and the Bahrain Shopping Festival.The New Year fireworks displays will be held in various places, including Marassi Al Bahrain, Bahrain Bay, Water Garden City, Bahrain Financial Harbour, Bahrain Fort, Bahrain National Museum and Al Najma Club.A Bahrain Philharmonic Orchestra concert will also be hosted by the Bahrain National Theatre and will include a cultural musical show organised by the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (Baca). The list of activities also includes other events like the second edition of the ‘Muharraq Nights’ festival, held in the heart of Muharraq and organised by Baca, and the recently postponed seventh edition of the BNP Paribas Bahrain Jazz Fest 2023.Sporting events include the Middle East Ironman 70.3 Championship triathlon race that attracts local, regional and international professional and amateur athletes. The scheduled programme also includes the conclusion of the Rotax Max Challenge karting tournament and a horse racing series. A family festival will be held on the sidelines of the events, in addition to the BRAVE Professional Mixed Martial Arts Championship.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).