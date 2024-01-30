Riyadh: Cruise Saudi, a wholly owned company by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and Al Madinah Region Development Authority have signed an MoU to foster economic development in historic Madinah Region, with a focus on social impact both locally and across Saudi Arabia, in line with Vision 2030.



Both the Al Madinah Region Development Authority and Cruise Saudi are aligned in their vision to enhance accessibility to Madinah, facilitate regional development, and expand infrastructure to accommodate a growing number of tourists. Under the terms of the agreement, both entities will leverage their capabilities and experiences to realize this shared vision.



The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) occurred during this year's Saudi Tourism Forum in Riyadh, an annual event dedicated to promoting Saudi Arabia as a tourist destination.

The forum served as a fitting platform for both parties to affirm their commitment to elevating the tourism offerings in the Madinah region.



With a wealth of historic wonders and modern attractions, including the coastal city of Yanbu, the Madinah region provides a diverse range of experiences for exploration.



Cruise Saudi, through its operations in the Red Sea, will play a pivotal role in facilitating the visits of cruise passengers to this culturally rich and historically significant region.



Mashhoor Baeshen, Executive Director, Destinations Development & Management at Cruise Saudi said: “Unique in history and culture, Madinah has so much to offer tourists seeking an authentic Saudi experience. Cruise Saudi’s signing of the MoU with Al Madinah Region Development Authority marks our commitment to showcasing the most significant historical sites of Saudi Arabia through a carefully curated array of onshore experiences.”



The agreement between Cruise Saudi and Al Madinah Region Development Authority is to enrich the visitors' experience, create jobs, improve facilities, and drive economic growth, but also to support the Kingdom’s wider objective of welcoming 150 million tourists per year by 2030.