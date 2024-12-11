Celestyal, an award-winning global cruise line that provides its passengers with all-inclusive onboard experiences, marked its maiden call in Dubai on Monday (December 9).

Entering the emirate’s waters with a dhow escort, the line’s newest ship, Celestyal Journey, hosted a plaque exchange ceremony and a star-studded party to kick off the ship’s first week-long ‘Desert Days’ itinerary, which includes sailing roundtrip from Dubai and calling at Bahrain, Khasab, Sir Bani Yas Island and Abu Dhabi.

The result of a collaboration between Greek company Celestyal and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) that aims to share the region’s extraordinary offerings with the wider world, Celestyal Journey will homeport from the city for the next three years, with passengers already able to book trips. Celestyal’s inaugural Arabian Gulf season sails until March 2025.

Lee Haslett, Chief Commercial Officer, Celestyal, said: “Today marks a significant milestone in our history, as we proudly call in Dubai for our first season. The dhow escort into port was a magical moment and the perfect way to officially start our long-term relationship with this captivating destination. We would like to thank our partners in the region and look forward to a successful first season and beyond. Dubai had to be on our Desert Days itinerary because it is such an iconic city and a place we believe our guests need to experience. As a truly global city, it provides the ideal mix of culture, immersion and bucket-list moments for our passengers.”

Saud Hareb Almheiri, Cruise Tourism & Yachting Lead at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “We are honoured by Celestyal launching its service in Dubai and making our city the homeport for its cruise ship Celestyal Journey, highlighting the city’s status as the premier cruise hub of the region. The confidence shown by a global cruise line like Celestyal in choosing Dubai reflects our city's unique value proposition - from our strategic geographic location and world-class maritime infrastructure, to our superior global connectivity and diverse destination offerings - all of which contribute to an unparalleled visitor experience. This has all been made possible thanks to the city’s visionary leadership, as well as unwavering support and dedication of our stakeholders and partners, who continue to play a pivotal role in Dubai’s growth as a cruise tourism destination. We look forward to welcoming passengers boarding Celestyal Journey and extending to them the warm hospitality that Dubai is renowned for.”

Saleh Mohamad, General Manager of Elevate Cruises, said: "This is a monumental occasion not only for Celestyal, but also for the entire cruise industry in this region, which continues to show incredible promise and growth. The Arabian Gulf has long been a hub of culture, commerce, and luxury, and now, thanks to Celestyal, it is poised to become an even more desirable destination for travelers from around the world.

"We are thrilled to be part of this journey, and we look forward to working closely together with Celestyal as we collaborate to provide unparalleled luxury and hospitality. At Elevate Cruises, we share a commitment to offering exceptional experiences, and this partnership is a powerful opportunity to bring our shared values to life and create meaningful, personalised journeys for our guests"

Next winter, Celestyal Journey will be joined by Celestyal Discovery when it starts its own three-year stint in Abu Dhabi. Offering three-night ‘Iconic Arabia’ weekend cruises round-trip from Abu Dhabi and calling at Doha, Bahrain and Dubai, Celestyal Discovery will also run a four-night mid-week cruise sailing round trip from Abu Dhabi and calling at Fujairah, Muscat, and Khasab.

The remarkable Celestyal Journey boasts 630 suites and staterooms, seven restaurants, eight bars and lounges, two pools and jacuzzis, and an entire deck dedicated to wellness – complete with a spa, fitness, and wellness areas. After a multi-million Euro refurbishment in September 2023, Celestyal Journey received additional upgrades as it set off on its journey to the Middle East from Athens, including enhancements to the Junior Dream Suites and the addition of Café Nation, a popular coffee bar introduced on its sister ship Celestyal Discovery, in March earlier this year.

The launch price of the ‘Desert Days’ itinerary starts from $409 per person, representing a potential 67 per cent saving on the regular price, while the ‘Iconic Arabia’ cruises start from $279 per person, representing a 57 per cent saving.

