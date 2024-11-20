Bahrain - The first cruise ship of the new season has arrived in Bahrain, officially kicking off the 2024-2025 season and marking the beginning of an exciting chapter for the kingdom’s continually growing tourism sector, said a report.

Khalifa Bin Salman Port (KBSP), operated by APM Terminals, pulled out all the stops to welcome the visitors on shore in style and with a touch of legendary Bahraini warmth and hospitality.

The 2024-2025 cruise season aims to bring increased economic activity, foster collaborations across Bahrain’s travel and hospitality sectors, and highlight the kingdom’s unique heritage to international visitors.

The state-of-the-art cruise terminal at KBSP is equipped to accommodate the world’s largest and most advanced cruise ships, offering seamless passenger handling and top-tier amenities.

With its strategic location and robust operational capabilities, the port is poised to support Bahrain’s position as a premier destination for global cruise tourism, further contributing to the kingdom’s economic and cultural growth, said a top official.

Matthew Luckhurst, Managing Director of APM Terminals Bahrain said: "We are delighted to kick off the new cruise season at Khalifa Bin Salman Port today, continuing to support the Kingdom’s economic, trade and tourism goals."

"Working closely with all our government partners and stakeholders, this milestone reflects APM Terminals’ commitment to delivering exceptional service and sustainable growth, supporting Bahrain’s vision of becoming a global hub for tourism and trade," stated Luckhurst.

Among the season's highlights is the arrival of MSC Euribia, one of the world’s most environmentally advanced cruise vessels. MSC Euribia exemplifies environmental stewardship, boasting energy-efficient technologies and innovative systems that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

This aligns closely with APM Terminals' global decarbonisation strategy, as well as Bahrain’s national sustainability goals. By integrating eco-conscious practices into its operations, KBSP continues to promote sustainable maritime and trade in the region, stated Luckhurst.

