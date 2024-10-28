Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, said its first-ever Travel Fair (October 26-27) held at Gulf Hotel, Bahrain, attracted travellers who took advantage of exclusive discounts up to 50% on flights to popular destinations.

Travellers booked top destinations, including London, Bangkok, Istanbul, Delhi, and various GCC cities, at the event that was extended for a second day on October 27 due to an overwhelming response.

The fair featured a range of family-friendly activities, generated substantial local and regional media coverage, including significant engagement across social media platforms.

Daily raffles, conducted in partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, provided attendees with opportunities to win attractive prizes.

