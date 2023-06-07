Saudi Arabia - Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company and part of Seera Group, has signed a partnership agreement with the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce to develop Saudi talent for the travel and tourism sector.

The partnership will enable Almosafer to expand the reach of its in-house training programme, Almosafer Academy, which equips young Saudi nationals with the necessary skills and industry knowledge needed to succeed and grow as travel advisors or other industry professions. Almosafer and the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce will work together to enable more university students in Saudi Arabia to apply to Almosafer Academy.

Fahad Alobailan, Chief Tourism Officer of Almosafer, said: “This partnership with the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce will help accelerate our efforts to develop the necessary human capital for a sustainable travel and tourism industry. As our industry grows, there is a wealth of opportunity for young Saudis to embark on successful careers. I am pleased we are doing our part in championing young talent as we continue to support the tourism agenda of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Naif Abdullah Al-Rajhi, Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Riyadh Chamber and Chairman of the Tourism Committee, said: “We are pleased to be collaborating with Almosafer. This partnership is poised to significantly enhance human competencies, underpinning the growth of the travel and tourism sectors and aligning seamlessly with the Kingdom's strategic mission to cultivate and advance Saudi talents, inspiring them to pioneer and lead initiatives across diverse disciplines.”

The signing took place at the inaugural Tourism Investment Forum in Riyadh which was sponsored by Almosafer. Fahad Alobailan, Chief Tourism Officer at Almosafer, moderated a panel discussion on private sector investments with Princess Haifa Bint Mohammed Al Saud, Vice Minister of Tourism, and senior representatives from the Saudi Tourism Authority and the Tourism Development Fund.

