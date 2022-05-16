Saudi Arabia - Almosafer, a leading omni-channel travel brand, Saudi Arabia, has celebrated a robust first year of performance for its luxury travel Concierge service at the ongoing Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai.

Providing a VIP members-only service catering to the Kingdom’s HNWI travellers, ‘Almosafer Concierge’ has delivered over 1,000 curated and personalised travel experiences to VIP travellers from Saudi Arabia in its first 12 months of operation.

Almosafer Concierge curates bespoke itineraries catering to the discerning needs of UHNWIs from the Kingdom, providing round-the-clock support to surprise and create “wow” moments in line with clients’ high expectations. From private charters, yachts, exclusive shopping arrangements, unique dinner reservations, short indulgent weekend getaways and luxury holidays, ‘Almosafer Concierge’ takes care of every aspect of travellers’ trips, as they seek to explore and create truly unique and memorable experiences in the post-Covid era.

Highlights of some of the unique experiences organised and managed by the expert Concierge team include a six-day private honeymoon experience in AlUla, same day table reservations at the most exclusive restaurants around the world, last minute helicopter transfers and much more.

Muzzammil Ahussain, Executive Vice President, Travel at Seera Group said: “Luxury tourism in the Kingdom is booming, demonstrated by the fantastic year we have had with our ‘Almosafer Concierge’ service over the past 12 months. There has been a growing trend for people to seek out memorable, rewarding experiences that go outside the normal post-pandemic. ‘Almosafer Concierge’ has plugged into this niche perfectly.

“Through our network of dedicated staff, the service has been able to meet this desire to create one-off experiences in unique destinations, going above and beyond in satisfying our travellers’ discerning needs and driving luxury tourism in 2021 and beyond. We expect this to grow exponentially in 2022, as travel restrictions continue to lift and the Kingdom gets set to open some of its newest luxury destinations, such as the Red Sea and new developments in AlUla. We look forward to growing the sector to new heights in the months to come, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.”

Building on the success of the service in the Kingdom, Almosafer has also announced its plans to expand the bespoke service for select clientele across the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain from May 2022 to meet demand in these markets. In addition to expanding its bespoke, invite-only Concierge services, Almosafer has also introduced “Concierge Planning Services”, targeting customers looking to elevate certain trips by purchasing this service on a one-time basis across Almosafer’s retail network.

Rob Arrow, Head of Almosafer Concierge explained: “Luxury travel never really went away, despite the pandemic – people just looked to different experiences and definitions of ‘luxury’. It is no longer just about the product but also about the privacy, exclusivity and level of support available pre, during and post trip. There is a strong demand for bespoke trips to lesser-known destinations and the support of a dedicated agent or boutique agency to personally manage a request, and we are thrilled to be bringing our expertise and outstanding levels of service to a wider client base both in and outside of the Kingdom and support the burgeoning travel scene in the region.”

Almosafer Concierge is part of Serendipians (TravellerMade) network of agencies dedicated to providing unique and exclusive bespoke journeys to travellers looking for different and original experiences and has been recognized as a 2022 Grand Designer by the Consortium.

The Concierge brand of Almosafer has also established partnerships with luxurious renowned programs such as Four Seasons Preferred Partner, Stars by Marriott Luxury brands, Impresario by Hilton Luxury, Hyatt Prive, Rocco Forte Knights and Accor Luxe STEP in order to provide nothing but the best when it comes to travel arrangements.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).