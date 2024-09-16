AJMAN: The Ajman Tourism Development Department has launched a promotional tour to the CIS under the leadership of Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the Ajman Tourism Development Department.

The tour, which is being held from 14th September to 21st September, has been organised to reinforce collaborations with representatives from the tourism sector of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan in a move to attract more tourists to the emirate of Ajman.

The promotional tour includes visits to Almaty, Tashkent and Baku, during which the Department is highlighting Ajman’s latest tourist destinations and new projects which aim to enhance the Emirate’s position as a global tourist destination.

Ajman is currently witnessing a substantial increase in tourists from the CIS countries, recording an exceptional increase of 12 percent visitors and 12 percent increase in nightly accommodations. This is a testament to the growing attractiveness of the emirate as a tourist destination. There has been a marked increase of 3 percent in hotel occupancy rate, along with a 5 percent increase in room revenues as compared to the previous year.

Alhashmi said, “The key goal of the promotional tour is to enhance Ajman’s position as a leading tourist destination at a regional and global scale. Our visit to the CIS is aimed at deepening strategic relations with our key partners and further exploring newer avenues for cooperation and exchange of expertise.”

He added, “During the promotional tour, we are showcasing Ajman’s rich heritage and ongoing transformation as a unique cultural and tourist destination within the UAE, enabling us to draw more visitors. We are confident that all these efforts will create new opportunities for sustainable economic growth and reinforce Ajman’s position as a global tourist attraction.”

Ajman Tourism Development Department is making a strategic move through this tour, aiming to achieve a wide array of goals, including raising international awareness of the position of the emirate as a unique tourist destination and educating the international market on the unique experiences that Ajman offers.

It also seeks to reinforce collaborations with global partners, further contributing to creating new opportunities for cooperation and knowledge sharing. Furthermore, the Department aims to expand tourism opportunities from CIS countries, boosting the number of visitors and tourism revenue, supporting the local economy by increasing hotel income and creating new employment opportunities.