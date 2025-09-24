DP World has welcomed the world’s largest and most environmentally friendly carrier, the MV Höegh Sunrise to Jebel Ali Port for the first time.

The Aurora-class vessel is the first in the automotive shipping sector built with a zero-carbon ready design, capable of running on future fuels like ammonia and methanol, setting a new standard for sustainable deep-sea transport.

With a capacity for 9,100 cars, the vessel cuts carbon emissions per car transported by 58 percent compared to the current industry standard. The vessel made its maiden call at Jebel Ali Port from Europe carrying 1,200 vehicles.

A plaque ceremony at Jebel Ali Port commemorated the milestone, attended by Ahmed Badri, Vice President General Cargo & RoRo at DP World GCC, alongside Atanu Maiti, Regional Head of Commercial Operations at Höegh Autoliners for the Middle East, Africa, India and Europe.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World GCC, said, “The Höegh Sunrise is a leader in sustainable shipping, and her arrival reinforces Dubai’s role as a global hub for the automotive industry.

By handling the largest and most advanced car carriers, we are enabling the transition to greener supply chains while supporting more than 940 automotive companies based in Jafza.”

Andreas Enger, CEO, Höegh Autoliners, said, “The Aurora-class is designed to accelerate the transition to sustainable shipping. Partnering with leading hubs like Jebel Ali is essential to deliver on that ambition, ensuring our carbon conscious customers can move their cargo reliably while reducing their carbon footprint."

DP World handled a record 1.3 million vehicles in Dubai in 2024, a 53.6 percent increase from the previous year, underlining the emirate’s growing role in global automotive trade. In August this year, it also expanded its automotive logistics capacity to meet growing demand at Jebel Ali Port, with the launch of a new 2.6 million square foot vehicle storage yard at Terminal 4, and is currently developing the world’s largest auto market, spanning 20 million square feet.