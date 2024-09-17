Muscat: The total number of registered vehicles in the Sultanate of Oman by the end of July 2024 reached 1,711,702, with private registrations amounting to 1,358,320 (79.4%), According to the statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Vehicles with commercial registrations amounted to 249,243 (14.6%), while rental vehicles reached 37,053 (2.2%). Meanwhile, taxi vehicles reached 28,086, constituting 1.6%.

