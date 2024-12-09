Muscat – The demand for imported used cars is growing in Oman driven by budget-conscious buyers and young people seeking affordable alternatives to new vehicles. While lower prices and unique features make these cars attractive, industry experts are urging buyers to exercise caution to avoid potential risks such as hidden mechanical issues and unclear maintenance histories.

“Buyers can save significantly by opting for a quality used car instead of a new one,” said Rashid al Sharji, owner of a used car showroom. “For example, a well-maintained, sparingly used car may cost around RO5,000, compared to about RO12,000 for a brand-new one from a dealership.” He noted that used cars are not subject to the steep depreciation that affects new cars soon after purchase, making these a more cost-effective option.

Sharji observed that the used car market is becoming especially popular among young Omanis, many of whom have also taken up car trading as a hobby or side business. With the support of reputable online platforms that provide vehicle history reports and images, the buying process has become more accessible. However, he stressed the need for thorough inspections, particularly of safety and security features, before making a purchase.

Anwar al Abri, owner of another used car showroom, said Oman’s used car market has changed in the last five years. “We’ve seen an increase in the number of showrooms, more foot traffic and higher sales volumes,” he stated. The increased demand has prompted some used car showrooms to offer relatively new vehicles at competitive prices, along with services typically provided by dealerships. “This shift reflects the growing appetite for used vehicles and the dynamic nature of the market.”

A key reason behind the rising interest in imported used cars is enhanced features in these. Nasser al Hosni, director of a transport company, highlighted the appeal of cars imported from the US, known for their comfort-oriented specifications. “Many imported cars, especially older American models, come with features like massage-enabled seats, offering luxury at a fraction of the cost of a new car,” said Hosni. But he cautioned that buyers should be on the lookout for structural defects such as bent chassis, which can compromise safety. “Engaging an expert to inspect the vehicle can help buyers avoid costly mistakes.”

Badr al Siyabi, a private sector employee, described imported used cars as a practical option for employees with modest incomes. “These cars often come with luxury specifications that provide comfort and style, which many people aspire to but may not be able to afford in a brand-new car,” he explained.

The growing market for imported used cars is also affecting local car prices. According to Sultan al Rawahy, an oil equipment technician and safety expert, used cars imported from the US, Japan and neighbouring Gulf countries are influencing pricing trends in Oman. “These vehicles often come with detailed maintenance and accident history reports, which build buyer confidence. Their advanced technological and safety features also make them appealing,” Rawahy informed.

However, he urged caution for those looking for off-road vehicles, recommending Gulf-manufactured four-wheel drives as better suited to the region’s terrain and climate.

A notable financial advantage of buying a used car, particularly from a private seller, is reduction in VAT. New cars attract a 5% VAT on the total value but it is lower in used cars, which appeals to budget-conscious buyers. A vehicle sold by an individual is not subject to VAT.

