Muscat: In celebration of Oman’s 54th National Day, General Automotive Company (GAC), the official distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Oman, is delighted to announce an extension of its highly acclaimed ‘Buy Now and Pay Later’ campaign.

This special offer will now be available for an additional month, providing exceptional value for customers looking to purchase a new Mitsubishi vehicle.

The extended offer features a 3-month EMI holiday, allowing customers to enjoy a financial breather with no monthly payments for the first three months. In addition, customers can benefit from generous cashback incentives ranging from OMR1,376 to OMR5,238 - depending on the model selected - making ownership even more affordable.

To enhance the purchasing experience, GAC is also providing free insurance and registration for all vehicles purchased under this offer.

Customers will receive a complimentary fuel card valued between OMR50 and OMR100, giving them a head start on their new car journey. The offer also includes free service for 2 years or 30,000 kilometres, extending up to 6 years or 100,000 kilometres, ensuring that vehicles remain in excellent condition without any additional costs.

For added peace of mind, customers will benefit from a 6-year unlimited kilometres warranty and roadside assistance, providing comprehensive coverage and support for any unforeseen issues.

Highlighting the significance of the campaign for consumers seeking to buy a new Mitsubishi vehicle in celebration of the National Day, Mr. Kamil Al Balushi, Sales Manager, Muscat, stated, “The overwhelming response to our ‘Buy Now and Pay Later’ campaign has inspired us to extend this exceptional offer to our valued customers. With National Day celebrations in full gear, we are all set to meet the demands of customers seeking a range of benefits, including an EMI holiday, cashback, free insurance, and more.”

The extended offer will now be available until November 25, 2024, at all Mitsubishi showrooms across Oman, including locations in Azaiba, Mabelah, Barka, Sohar, Nizwa, Ibri, Sur, Jalan Bani Buali, and Salalah.

For more information, please call 24500500 or WhatsApp/SMS 93800925 or visit your nearest Mitsubishi Showroom.

