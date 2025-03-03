Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate, and UPS, a global logistics leader, have signed an agreement to open a new facility at Dubai South’s Logistics District. This move comes as part of UPS's expansion strategy for the region.

Set for operations by year-end, the new facility will enhance UPS’s capacity in the UAE, strengthening international trade links through its extensive global network.

The agreement was signed by Tariq Badri, Director, Business Development and Investor Relations, and Andrew Sleiman, VP Legal, India Subcontinent, Middle East & Africa in the presence of Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District, Dubai South and Ismet Demirel, VP Transportation, India Subcontinent, Middle East & Africa.

In his comments, Ahmad said: "Our partnership with UPS reflects Dubai South’s commitment to reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global logistics hub. This new facility will enhance UPS’s capabilities, enabling faster and more efficient trade connectivity."

"We are committed to supporting UPS in its growth ambitions, ensuring it has the necessary resources to meet the rising demand for logistics services across the region," stated Ahmad.

"With our strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and seamless multimodal connectivity, Dubai South continues to be the preferred destination for leading logistics providers seeking to expand in the region," he added.

Demirel said Dubai’s world-class infrastructure and strategic location at the crossroads of global trade make it a vital hub for UPS’s global network.

The Logistics District comprises multiple zones, which have direct access to the cargo terminals at Al Maktoum International Airport; EZDubai, a fully dedicated e-commerce free zone; and a Contract Logistics Zone, he stated.

"This investment in new capabilities in the region will allow us to connect businesses across the Middle East to over 200 countries and territories globally - driving efficiency and growth for businesses of all sizes in one of the world’s most dynamic regions,"

