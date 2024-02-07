The UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have remained among the world’s top 10 emerging markets for logistics, according to a new report released on Tuesday.

The UAE landed the third position in the 15h annual Agility Emerging Markets Logistics Index, which ranked 50 markets around the world for overall competitiveness based on factors that make them attractive to logistics providers, freight forwarders, air and ocean carriers, distributors and investors.

The countries were rated according to their logistics strengths, business climate and digital readiness.

China topped the overall list, followed by India in the second spot, while Saudi Arabia came in sixth place and Qatar in seventh.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have maintained their rankings since the previous index, while Oman, which came in 15th position, Bahrain (16) and Kuwait (21) fell in the rankings.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia ranked in the top 10 in every category. Qatar also showed up in the top 10 in all categories except international logistics opportunities.

The UAE ranked number one for business fundamentals, while Saudi Arabia came in third in the same category.

