DUBAI - Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to launch four new public bus routes in Dubai and improve seven others on 18th November.

The move aims to expand the internal bus network coverage and step up the integration of mass transit means in the emirate.

The new bus routes are: Route 18 (Al Nahda 1 - Al Muhaisnah 4): a new bus service connecting the residential communities Al Nahda 1 and Al Muhaisnah 4. This route will operate only during peak hours at a frequency of 20 minutes.

Route 19 (Al Qusais - Al Nahda 1): a new bus service connecting the residential communities Al Nahda 1 and Al Qusais. This route will operate only during peak hours at a frequency of 20 minutes.

Route F29 (Equiti Metro Station – Al Wasl): a new metro link bus service shuttling between Equiti Metro Station (north side) and Al Wasl Road at a frequency of 20 minutes.

Route DWC1 (Al Maktoum International Airport Arrivals – Ibn Battuta Bus Station): a new bus service commuting from Al Maktoum International Airport. It will pass through Expo 2020 Station on its way to Ibn Battuta Bus Station. Every day, this route will run every 30 minutes around the clock. A fixed fee of AED5 is charged for reaching Expo 2020 Station, and AED7.5 for Ibn Battuta Bus Station. Route DWC1 will only run until 20th December, 2022.

RTA will introduce modifications to 7 other routes in Dubai: Route F10 will be extended to Dubai Safari Park. Route F20 will be extended from Al Safa Metro Station northward to pass by Al Wasl Road. Route F30 will be extended to Dubai Studio City. Route F32 will be extended to Mudon. Route F50 will be extended from Dubai Investments Park to pass by Gulf News. Route F53 will be extended to Dubai Industrial City. Route F55 will be extended to reach Expo 2020 Metro Station. After December 20, 2022, this route will no longer commute to Ibn Battuta Station.

RTA will also improve the timetable of 48 other routes: 5, 11A, 12, 15, 17, 21, 24, 30, 32C, 44, 50, 55, 61, 63E, 64, 66, 67, 84, 91, 95A, 96, 310, 320, C01, C04, C09 C18, C26, C28, DWC1, E16, E400, E411, F01, F15, F26, F20, F21, F29, F33, F47, F48, J01, N55, X25. X64, X92, and X94.