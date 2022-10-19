DUBAI – ENOC Group today announced the opening of a new marine service station in Al Hamriya Port, Dubai, making it the 8th marine service station in the Emirate.

Al Hamriya port is a cargo gateway to Dubai. The port is well known for its flexibility, being able to berth different kinds of vessels from traditional dhows to a variety of ships. The new marine station will also serve the fuelling requirements of fisherman boats, government boats such as Dubai Customs and Dubai Police, adding to their convenience and ease of access to fuel.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said, “Al Hamriya Port is competitively positioned as the traditional cargo gateway to Dubai and strategically situated as UAE's central trading hub. The opening of our new marine service station underlines our commitment to fuel Dubai’s commercial lifeline; while enhancing the UAE's rich maritime heritage.”

Located in Deira, off the northeastern coast of the city, Al Hamriya Port serves as a traditional cargo gateway, enabling the movement of cargo between Dubai and the Arabian Gulf, East Africa, and India. The port’s location makes it an ideal destination for goods that benefit from the city's proximity.

The latest marine service station is equipped with two fuel tanks and two fuel dispensers, offering Diesel, as well as a prefabricated structure featuring a ZOOM convenience store and the control room. The entire station is set on an area of 3,552.09 square feet.

The marine service station has been built according to global best practices. It will include innovative technologies to enhance energy efficiency; with features such as Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) air-conditioning to cut down electricity use by as much as 35 percent and LED lighting that helps to achieve 50 percent reduction in use of energy. The stations also have a vapour recovery unit, high-efficacy LED signages and solar deck lighting on the pontoons.