UAE - Toll Group, a global logistics leader, and the majority owner of the CWT-SML Logistics, has broken ground on the company’s 25,000-sq-m distribution centre at Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate.

Located within the Logistics District at Dubai South, the key facility will feature a warehouse, mezzanine and offices, with capacity for 30,644 pallets, said the statement from Toll Group.

It will also house a general palletised cargo area with four separate chambers that can be customised to meet customer requirements prior to the warehouse’s full setup.

In addition, the facility will include temperature-controlled chambers with VNA racking and is being constructed to meet LEED Silver Certification standards, reflecting sustainable practices in both process and materials, said the statement.

This significant expansion reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering world-class logistics solutions across the Mena region, it added.

Set for completion in August next year, the facility will act as a strategic hub to offer a comprehensive suite of logistics solutions, including 3PL services, inbound and outbound stock handling and management, value-added services (VAS) tailored for the MENA region, as well as local and cross-border transportation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District, Dubai South, said: "We are delighted to mark this milestone with Toll Group, whose investment reflects the confidence that leading global players have in Dubai South’s Logistics District."

"This facility will not only enhance the capacity and efficiency of the sector but also contribute to Dubai’s vision of being the world’s most connected and sustainable logistics hub. We remain committed to enabling our partners with the infrastructure, connectivity, and ecosystem needed to thrive in this competitive landscape," he stated.

A global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, Toll Group has more than 130 years of experience and 14,000 team members. It supports more than 20,000 customers worldwide with 300 sites in over 30 markets, and a forwarding network spanning 140 countries.

Suhail Qureshi, Chairman of the CWT-SML Board, said: "The new facility embodies the vision and drive that have propelled CWT-SML to the forefront of the region’s logistics sector. With our unwavering focus on customers and sustainability, we are delighted to enhance our support further for clients as they grow and thrive across Mena."

Representing the epitome of logistical innovation encapsulated within a premier infrastructure network, Dubai South’s Logistics District offers premier services and operations as well as uninterrupted access to Jebel Ali Port via a bonded logistics corridor.

The district comprises multiple zones, which have direct access to the cargo terminals at Al Maktoum International Airport; EZDubai, a fully dedicated e-commerce free zone; and a Contract Logistics Zone.

